BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,917.75.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 316,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,987. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.