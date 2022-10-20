Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 8.3%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 33,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 51,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Bioxytran Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bioxytran
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
