Birinyi Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,925 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.63.

Generac stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.66. 75,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,701. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

