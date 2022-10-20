Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of MU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 287,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,514. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

