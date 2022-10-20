Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $106.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $106.14 or 0.00554553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $161.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00244034 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00051536 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,205,419 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.