Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $161.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $106.98 or 0.00558645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00245897 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051872 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,205,656 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
