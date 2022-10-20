Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00269955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.