BitDAO Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $12.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

