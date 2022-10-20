Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 36038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

