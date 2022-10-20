Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $76.23

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,750 shares of company stock worth $6,923,660. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.