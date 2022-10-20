Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $43.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMCBF. TD Securities assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.