BTIG Research Trims ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price to $7.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. Analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

