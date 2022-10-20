Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

