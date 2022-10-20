California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 549,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,161. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

