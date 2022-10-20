Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ASOS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,630.00.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

