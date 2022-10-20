Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.27.

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.05. 1,399,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

