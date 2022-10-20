Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

