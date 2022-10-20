Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.90.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.00. 115,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,427. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.42.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

