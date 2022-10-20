Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. City State Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $236.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

