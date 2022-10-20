Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

