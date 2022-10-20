Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 24,255 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 115,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.