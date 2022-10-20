Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 26,823 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

