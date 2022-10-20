Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $779.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,043.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,211.88. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $730.44 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

