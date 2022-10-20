Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

FedEx stock opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

