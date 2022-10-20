Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $179,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

