Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

