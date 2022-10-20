Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.27 -$747.38 million N/A N/A EZFill $7.23 million 2.12 -$9.38 million ($0.54) -1.07

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EZFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and EZFill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 545.63%. EZFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than EZFill.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats EZFill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

