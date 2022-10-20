CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $83.56 million and $184.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $183.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

