CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.42. 35,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

