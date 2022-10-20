CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Barclays dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 21,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,827. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

