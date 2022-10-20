CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 303,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,512,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 148,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.