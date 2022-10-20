Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,435 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 1,125,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,947,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

