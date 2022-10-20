Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $1.78 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares comprises approximately 1.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.9 %

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 5,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,413. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

