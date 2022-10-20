Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.73. 2,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,895. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.14.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

