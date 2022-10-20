Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $39.98

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $42.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 402 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

