Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 81.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 560,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 251,527 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 291.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

