Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $186.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

CVX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

