Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.69. 36,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.76. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $300.75. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

