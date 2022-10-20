Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

CINF traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 825,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,420. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

