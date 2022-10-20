Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE C traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 121.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.