Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

C traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 245,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.