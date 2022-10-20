Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

ORA stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 23,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,332. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

