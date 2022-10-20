Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.