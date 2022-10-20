Clear Street LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRECU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRECU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

