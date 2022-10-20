Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

