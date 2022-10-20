Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

