Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 742 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

