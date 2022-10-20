CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 111663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.