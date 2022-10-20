CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 111663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Featured Articles
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.