Cobak Token (CBK) One Day Volume Hits $534,292.00

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and $534,292.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

