Colony Family Offices LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 442,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 3,125,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,403,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

